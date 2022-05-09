EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Banned and challenged books may soon be part of every public library in El Paso. YWCA El Paso del Norte region (YWCA) partnered with the City of El Paso to make it happen.

Beginning Saturday, May 14, each public library Branch will feature a section dedicated to banned and contested books. The Banned Book Sections will be themed; “Every Story Matters” which seeks to call attention to the need for inclusion within the community.

In Texas, books from a wide variety such as To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas and many others have been called into question and removed from some Texas schools. Public libraries have stepped in to make sure everyone has access to those books.

“Freedom of information is one of the cornerstones of a great democracy. It is imperative that public libraries continue to have the freedom to provide access to books and other resources that some may deem inappropriate for others,” El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez.

YWCA is collecting book donations from the community that will be a part of the Banned Books Section. To donate, visit banned books – YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region. Residents will be directed to an Amazon page where they can purchase books that will be a part of the collection.

For more information about obtaining a library card, or the services provided by the El Paso Public Library, visit www.elpasolibrary.org.

