EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Public Libraries will be giving away free eclipse viewing glasses to the community starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 14, at all library branches.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, a solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America.

“The eclipse will be visible in parts of the U.S. and will begin at around 9:15 a.m. in our region, but will reach its peak around 10:40 a.m.,” the city said in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Branch library staff will be giving away one pair of glasses per family. In addition, some library branches will be offering free story time, crafts, and programming associated with the eclipse, according to the city.

“People should not look directly at the sun even during the peak eclipse time as doing so may cause permanent damage to a person’s eyesight,” the city said.

There will be another eclipse in April 2024, so the community is encouraged to keep the glasses for later use.

For more information on the free eclipse glasses and to learn more about all the services and programs provided by the El Paso Public Libraries, visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org.