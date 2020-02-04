City of El Paso pays respects to late K-9 Agent Bulder with plans of a special tribute

El Paso City leaders are recognizing U.S. Border Patrol Agent Bulder with a resolution that classifies Bulder's death as, "an event of historical and community significance."

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will pay its respects to a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 Agent killed during a raid in Northeast El Paso back in December.



Investigators said Agent Bulder was shot by the man at the center of that raid.



Now, the City will re-name its only dog splash park after the K-9.



Agent Bulder served with the U.S. Border Patrol for only two years. December 17th, 2019 was his end of watch, however the City is making sure his sacrifice is not forgotten.



“People just think it’s a dog. It’s actually a partner. It’s an agent,” Tim Sullivan, Chief Patrol Agent with U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Group shared, “So this resolution honors him and the sacrifice he made while protecting the other agents.”



El Paso City leaders are recognizing U.S. Border Patrol Agent Bulder with a resolution that classifies Bulder’s death as, “an event of historical and community significance.”

During Monday’s special meeting, City Council approved to officially change the name of the only dog splash park at Pavo Real park, to the “K-9 Bulder Memorial Dog Splash Park.”

“El Paso has a big heart for our pets and of course for the men and women who serve our community,” City Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez said, “So we thought it was just fitting that the only dog splash park in the community that we name this park after K9 Agent Bulder to forever serve in our memories.”



The name change serves as a special tribute to Agent Bulder so that he will always be remembered by the El Paso community.

“We’ll have a little memoir of Agent Bulder to learn about his service and his history. To know that he’s part of this community,” Ordaz-Perez shared.

“His legacy will live on in this splash park for the years to come,” Sullivan added.

City staff said the date for the dog splash park’s name change and memorial set up has yet to be determined.