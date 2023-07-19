EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has announced the grand opening of the ELP Innovation Factory, a 30,000-square-foot facility that will grow innovative technology development by providing collaborative space options for aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing entrepreneurs.

Located on El Paso International Airport property in East El Paso, the ELP Innovation Factory features office spaces, maker spaces, shared lounges, and other support facilities.

The first tenants of the ELP Innovation Factory were awarded the initial three years of tenancy rent-free through a $3 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. The funding includes a $1.5 million local match.

The businesses were selected based on stringent criteria. The selected businesses stood out in the local defense or aerospace sectors as having the potential to have significant impact on expanded manufacturing capacity in El Paso.

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of the ELP Innovation Factory,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said. “This facility will provide the collaborative space small businesses need for aerospace and advanced manufacturing research and development that will give El Paso a clear advantage in this developing industry and in attracting high-paying jobs.”

The opening of the ELP Innovation Factory represents a significant milestone in the city’s commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth. Through a partnership with The University of Texas at El Paso, the city is developing an innovation district.

The district will provide more than 250 acres of industrial land northeast of the airport terminal and runways, supporting an innovative complex for the aerospace defense and advanced manufacturing industries.