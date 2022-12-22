EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the weekend.

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Health cautions and reminds the community to take preventative actions and stay safe. Residents are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary trips outside. If you must go out, limit the time you stay outside.

Wear several layers of loose, warm clothing.

Keep your head, hands and feet covered when outdoors.

Stay dry, moisture can damage the insulating effectiveness of clothing.

Pay extra attention to your daily needs: get enough sleep, eat high energy foods, drink warm beverages to help your body stay warm, and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Roads may become icy and slippery. If you have to drive, remember to slow down and keep your full attention on the road. Maintain enough distance from vehicles in front of you.

As part of a collaboration between OEM, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, and the Extreme Weather Task Force, the following warming centers will be opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. December 23 to December 25:

Galatzan Recreation Center

650 Wallenberg Dr.

Marty Robbins Rec Center

11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Memorial Senior Center

1800 Byron St.

Chaleo Acosta Sports Center

4321 Delta Dr.

Veterans Rec Center

5301 Salem Dr.

Valle Bajo Community Center

7380 Alameda Dr.

Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are encouraged to visit a warming center and/or contact 3-1-1 for more information.

For more information about extreme cold safety, please visit ElPasoReady.org.​