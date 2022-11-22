EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28.
The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24:
Animal Services Shelter Closed
Aquatics Facilities and Sports Fields Closed
El Paso Zoo Closed
All City Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History) Closed
One-Stop Shop Closed
Public Library Closed
Recreation, Community, and Senior Centers Closed
Streetcar No Service
Sun Metro Operating on Sunday Schedule
No Garbage/Recycling Collection
Gray trash bin collection will take place Monday, November 28
Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations Closed
Municipal Court Closed
Friday, November 25:
Animal Services Shelter is Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All City Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History) Closed
Aquatics Facilities and Sports Fields Closed
El Paso Zoo is Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
One-Stop Shop Closed
No Garbage/Recycling Collection
Gray trash bin collection will take place Monday, November 28
Municipal Court Closed
Public Library Closed
Recreation, Community, and Senior Centers Closed
Saturday, November 26:
No Garbage/Recycling Collection
Gray trash bin collection will take place Monday, November 28
Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations Closed