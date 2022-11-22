EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28.

The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24:

Animal Services Shelter Closed

Aquatics Facilities and Sports Fields Closed

El Paso Zoo Closed

All City Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History) Closed

One-Stop Shop Closed

Public Library Closed

Recreation, Community, and Senior Centers Closed

Streetcar No Service

Sun Metro Operating on Sunday Schedule

No Garbage/Recycling Collection

Gray trash bin collection will take place Monday, November 28

Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations Closed

Municipal Court Closed

Friday, November 25:

Animal Services Shelter is Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All City Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History) Closed

Aquatics Facilities and Sports Fields Closed

El Paso Zoo is Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One-Stop Shop Closed

No Garbage/Recycling Collection

Gray trash bin collection will take place Monday, November 28

Municipal Court Closed

Public Library Closed

Recreation, Community, and Senior Centers Closed

Saturday, November 26:

No Garbage/Recycling Collection

Gray trash bin collection will take place Monday, November 28

Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations Closed