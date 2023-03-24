EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso wants to remind the community the importance and opportunity of getting screened for Tuberculosis all year long in honor of World Tuberculosis Day which lands on March 24.

Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease that infects the lungs and if not treated properly it can be fatal.

The bacterial disease can be spread from one person to another when an infected person coughs, sneezes and speaks.

“People nearby may breathe in the bacteria and become infected.” the city said in a press release.

Tuberculosis in the lungs can cause symptoms such as:

a cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer than customary

pain in the chest

coughing up blood

weakness or fatigue

weight loss

no appetite

chills

fever

Residents can contact the City’s Public Health Clinic at (915) 212-6609 for screening information.