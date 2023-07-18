EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Public Health officials with the City of El Paso are reminding parents of the importance of having their children up to date on their routine vaccines as they get ready for the new school year.

To help accomplish that, the City is hosting community clinics in different locations across El Paso.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health stresses the importance of vaccination as “it helps protects our children and loved ones from preventable diseases like tetanus, HPV, polio, measles, meningitis, whooping cough and other,” according to the news release.

“Deadly and disabling diseases such as polio, meningitis, measles and others were present not long ago in the community,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “We must protect our children by vaccinating them against these deadly diseases. Vaccines are one of the most successful means to prevent disease and death.”

The City’s Community Clinics are open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. They are closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and on Sunday and Monday. Here are the locations.

Ysleta, 110 Candelaria Rd.

Henderson, 721 S. Mesa

Northeast, 9566 Railroad

No appointments are required but can be made by calling (915) 212-6555.

The Department of Public Health is offering free vaccines for children 18 years of age and under who meet one of the following Texas Vaccines for Children guidelines:

Enrolled in Medicaid

Uninsured and Underinsured

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Enrolled in CHIP

The following vaccines are available to eligible children 0-18 years old:

Diphtheria, Tetanus and Acellular Pertussis (DTaP)

Diphtheria Tetanus (DT)

Haemophilus Influenza (Hib)

Hepatitis A (HepA)

Hepatitis B (HepB)

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Pneumococcal Vaccine for Children (PCV-15)

Polio (IPV)

Rotavirus (RV)

Varicella or Chickenpox (VAR)

Meningococcal Vaccine (MCV) and Meningitis B (MenB)

Adolescent Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

For more information on the services and health screenings provided by the Department of Public Health visit EPHealth.com, under the Immunizations tab or call 2-1-1.