EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health encourages residents to know their HIV status by getting a free HIV test on Tuesday, June 27 as part of National HIV Testing Day.

The Department of Public Health will be offering free and confidential HIV Testing on Tuesday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 220 S. Stanton and 5115 El Paso Drive, Suite B.

The city says this year’s theme is “Take the Test and Take the Next Step”, which will emphasize options to stay healthy by knowing your HIV status.

The city says Wal-Mart or Target Gift Cards will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To schedule an appointment or for more information on the HIV Prevention program, call (915) 212-6665 or visit EPHealth.com under the HIV Prevention Tab.

“Testing is especially important to reduce HIV transmission, as 2,455 El Paso County residents live with HIV, 109 of whom were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2021. Based on 2021 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 102,800 individuals were living with HIV in Texas and 4,377 were newly diagnosed. Nationwide, according to the CDC, an estimated 30,365 adults and adolescents were diagnosed with HIV in the United States at the end of 2020, the most recent year for which this information is available.”

-The City of El Paso