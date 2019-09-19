City of El Paso offers amnesty period for extra trash bins before fee is charged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Maybe it was there when you moved in. Or perhaps it blew into your yard one day.

If you have an extra blue or gray trash bin not reflected in your monthly bill, however it got there, the city will start charging a $25 fee to pick them up after Oct. 1.

But until then, you can have it picked up or drop it off at any Citizen Collection Station for free as a part of an amnesty period.

“Last year, ESD retrieved approximately 6,000 unauthorized bins from residents’ homes,” a release from the city said. “The retrieval of the bins resulted in approximately $300,000 in savings for the City as it was able to reuse the bins as replacement bins for households with damaged trash or recycling containers.”

Every house should have one gray and one blue bin. Extra gray bins are available at a monthly fee of $19 plus tax. Blue bins are limited to one per home.

You can request a pick up at the ESD Works for You app, at the city website or by calling 915-212-6048.

If you want to drop the bin off, you can do so at the following locations: