EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hiring lifeguards, pool managers and others.

Benefits include a $1,000 sign-on bonus, tuition reimbursement for both part-time and full-time positions and higher rates for shifts with heavier public use of pools.

For more information about applying to become a lifeguard with the Parks and Recreation Department, click on the “Careers” link at www.elpasotexas.gov.

The city will be hosting lifeguard training courses and lifeguard readiness course to prepare participants to receive certification and become lifeguards at city-run pools.

The courses will be offered during the fall/winter season starting in November.

LIFEGUARD READINESS PROGRAM

The Lifeguard Readiness Program focuses on the fundamental skills necessary to become a lifeguard and prepares participants for the Lifeguard Training Course and Certification. Participants must be at least 12 years of age or older. The program fee is $24 per month with scholarships available to participants ages 12 to 17 years old.

LIFEGUARD TRAINING COURSES

Lifeguard Training courses are hosted in collaboration with the American Red Cross and participants receive their lifeguard certification upon completion. Participants must be 15 years of age on or before the last scheduled session of the course. The course fee is $217.00.

For more information on lifeguard training courses and the lifeguard readiness program, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (915) 212-2142 or email avilajr1@elpasotexas.gov or wheeleral@elpasotexas.gov.