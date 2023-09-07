EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is announcing the launch of a new website dashboard for the Public Art program.

“We’re excited to be launching the new website to increase the accessibility of our public art pieces for our community and visitors,” said Public Art Program Manager Miriam Garcia. “The public can visit the dashboard to learn more about the public art pieces in their neighborhoods and the public art program.”

The city says the new website features the following:

An interactive map visitors can explore to see the locations of all public art pieces throughout the city.

A detailed list highlights information about each piece including the artist, medium and description.

Each listing contains photos from multiple perspectives to allow users an opportunity to visually experience each art piece.

The dashboard can be accessed on the Public Art tab of the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department website www.EPMCAD.org or here.