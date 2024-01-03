EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the appointment of Karina Brasgalla as Interim Director for the Economic and International Development Department in a press release sent on Wednesday, January 3.

Brasgalla, who has served as Assistant Director since 2021, began her career with the city in the Planning and Inspections Department in 2017. Brasgalla is an AICP Certified Planner.

Brasgalla managed the city’s 2022 Redistricting Process as liaison to Districting Commission. The Commission was charged to adopt district boundaries within relevant federal, state, and local laws and policies under a shortened timeline.

She developed and implemented processes for disposing of El Paso Water managed properties to ensure consistency and increase process efficiencies.

Brasgalla also oversees the redevelopment programs and initiatives, including managing the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZs).

“Karina is a strong example of developing leaders within our internal talent pipeline. She has embraced the city’s vision to develop a vibrant regional economy, and our mission to support a high quality of life for our community,” said Interim City Manager Cary Westin. “We are confident Karina will demonstrate thoughtful and effective decision-making and strong leadership in action, in the role as Interim Director.”

Brasgalla is a graduate of Columbia University and received her master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Georgia Institute of Technology. She currently serves on the City Employee’s Retirement Trust Board.

Westin said the city has demonstrated time and time again the strength of the organization is in the processes and organizational chart alignments that have been put into place by developing a strong succession plan and a commitment to the city’s talent pipeline management which grows leaders within the organization.