City wants to make sure 'community and asylum seekers are all safe'

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lifting of Title 42 has been stopped for now after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

Title 42 was set to be lifted on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

As we reported over the weekend, El Paso City Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency to deal with the latest surge of migrants.

On Monday after the Supreme Court Decision Mayor Leeser said the City of El Paso will continue to prepare.

“We’re preparing like Title 42 will no longer be in existence and we want to make sure that our community and asylum seekers are all safe,” Leeser said.

Lesser said there is a need for mass shelter and city, county, private and even school facilities are being considered.

“The city manager today and our legal team is continuing to work with EPISD. I know we’ve had a lot of requests about using the schools that have already been sold so that’s an option and that’s an option that we will continue to look at,” Leeser said.

The City of El Paso has requested resources from the state including for transportation of migrants, law enforcement protection and shelter.

During a press conference on Monday, the deputy city manager answered a question regarding National Guard troops being in El Paso to assist.

“We did request resources from the state. The state is preparing resources. They are relocating them to El Paso. They are not activated — anything other than security, so at this time it’s for the ‘what if’s,'” Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted after the Supreme Court decision calling it “a step in the right direction”.

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now.



Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place.



Today's order is a step in that direction.



This helps prevent illegal immigration. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 19, 2022

However, the senior staff attorney with Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center calls it the opposite.

“This breaking news, unfortunately I believe, is a step in the wrong direction,” said Nico Palazzo, with Las Americas. “I think it’s a step backward and I hope that the administration will take note of the desperation of individuals that are stranded in Mexico, take note of the importance of upholding the rule of law and defend their decision to lift this policy.”

Palazzo explained that Title 42 is only halted for the time being.

“It’s important to understand that this is a stay; it’s a legal mechanism to essentially pause the lifting of Title 42. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the courts think that the Biden Administration was wrong to lift it,” Palazzo said.