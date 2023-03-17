EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has partnered with LiftFund to launch a new Covid-19 grants program which will support small local businesses or non-profits that were impacted by the pandemic.

The program is currently being funded by the City of El Paso and will be administered by LiftFund. The program will dedicate $2.4 million in funding for local business and non-profits in the borderland who were affected.

The eligible businesses will be granted up to $10,000 and can be used towards their expenses, payroll, working capital, rent, inventory, and much more.

The application is now open for submissions and the deadline to submit is on Wednesday, May 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Interested small business owners can visit here: https://cityofelpasocovidgrant.com.

“Applications from small businesses and nonprofits who have not received prior COVID relief funding through a city-sponsored program will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served based.” said the City of El Paso.

A bilingual virtual information session will be held on March 21 to provide interested applicants with more information about the program, such as eligibility, required documents, and timeline.

In-person application assistance will also be provided by Project Vida by appointment only at (915) 465-1191.

The City of El Paso also has funds to offer small business loans through LiftFund with a 2% interest, these loans are currently available until they are exhausted.