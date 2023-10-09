EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department is inviting the community to join this year’s Chalk the Block festival happening on Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15, in the Downtown Arts District.

The festival will be celebrating 16 years and will feature local artistic talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists, and arts and crafts vendors. Large-scale interactive installations from internationally recognized artists will also be featured.

Chalk the Block will be hosting a preview night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The festival will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Chalk the Block will also be featuring a sensory-friendly experience on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the event opens to the public. Visitors are invited to reserve a slot during designated sensory-friendly hours.

To reserve a slot for the sensory-friendly experience, click here: Sensory Friendly | Chalk the Block.

The El Paso Museum of Art and El Paso Museum of History will also have several workshops and activities throughout the three-day festival. The El Paso Museum of Archaeology will be onsite on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Museum of History with workshops for all ages.

The City has provided a list of must-see activities. Those activities are the following: