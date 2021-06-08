City of El Paso invites community members to take part in Recycling Challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here in El Paso, you don’t need to learn karate to become a black belt.

The Environmental Services Department is challenging El Pasoans to become black belts in recycling to help reduce the amount of contamination found in blue bins.

“The past five years, the City spent more than $1.1 million to landfill material that didn’t belong in the blue bins because approximately one in three items tossed in the blue were not materials accepted in our Curbside,” said Ellen Smyth, City of El Paso Environmental Services Department Managing Director.

This is a challenge for the El Paso Community to help flip the contamination rate from 32 percent to 23 percent by 2023.

People who join the challenge will learn tips on how to reduce waste and improve recycling, which materials are accepted in the curbside recycling program, and why certain recyclables shouldn’t be tossed in blue bins.

Their challenge features three different belts – yellow, green, and black.

For more information on what those colors mean and how you can participate

visit www.elpasotexas.gov/recycle, call (915) 212-6000 or download the free Environmental Services Department Works for You App.



