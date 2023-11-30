EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health is hosting a ‘World Diabetes Health’ event on Thursday, Nov. 30, and is reminding the community to put their health first.

The event will be from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center located on 709 Lomita Drive.

The event will feature health screenings, food demos, information, raffles and more.

Photos: City of El Paso

The City says ‘World Diabetes Day’ will be falling on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and this years’ theme is ‘Access to Diabetes Care.’

The theme will focus on the importance of getting screened and the crucial need for adequate healthcare for those suffering from diabetes.

The City also has a diabetes prevention program that offers educational outreach, presentations, and referrals to a variety of community resources, including diabetes self-management and diabetes prevention classes through its network of providers.

The program’s primary focus is on prediabetes and its goal is to encourage individuals to make ‘Small Changes to Become a New You’ to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to the City.

The City says that 1 in 10 adults worldwide have diabetes, over 90 percent have type 2 diabetes and close to half are not yet diagnosed.

Diabetes often has no symptoms, but when symptoms do occur, they include the following:

Excessive thirst or urination

Fatigue

Weight loss

Blurred vision

For more information on the services and health screenings provided by the City’s Department of Public Health visit EPHealth.com or dial 211.