City of El Paso hosting series of events in honor of Aug. 3 shooting victims

Abel Valenzuela, local of El Paso, meditates in front of the makeshift memorial for shooting victims at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 8, 2019. – The El Paso community is still reeling from the trauma of the mass shooting which left 23 dead and dozens injured. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is hosting a series of events in honor of the August 3 mass shooting victims.

For the one year anniversary of the shooting, the city organized several events that will take place throughout the month of August.

The public is encouraged to upload pictures, art, and stories on social media using the hashtags #elpasostrong and #atimetoremember starting July 30 until August 3.

As the one- year mark approaches, the community is invited to reflect on the 1-year anniversary and remember the lives lost by participating in the following virtual and in-person events:

July 30 to August 3

“A Time to Remember” – The public can upload pictures, art, and stories on social media using the hashtags #elpasostrong and #atimetoremember

and Testimonial videos from First Responders and words of encouragement by area leaders will air on the City and Museum of History Facebook page

July 31 to August 3

The El Paso Museum of History will show a commemorative video on the digital wall outside of the museum

The public can submit pictures and memories for the Digital Wall at www.digie.org

August 2 to August 15

Public art on I-10, along Airway and at the airport will be lit orange in honor of the victims (Orange represents the national color for gun violence)

August 3

The public can visit Ponder Park all day to place a commemorative orange ribbon in remembrance of the victims

The community can show support by placing an orange ribbon on their front door

Notable Memorials:

Names of victims to be added to Crime Victims Memorial at Yucca Park

Commemorative billboard on I-10 (Airway and Geronimo) July 27 to August 23

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, August 3 the El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times, in ten-second intervals, in honor of the 23 victims.

More information on those activities is available at www.elpasounited.org/loveforelpaso.