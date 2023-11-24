EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Capital Improvement and Parks and Recreation Departments in partnership with City Representatives, are hosting seven community meetings to gather feedback on theming and amenities for a new “all-abilities playground.”

The community meetings, which will be hybrid, will take place as follows:

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

District 3: Tuesday, Nov. 28; Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

District 7: Wednesday, Nov. 29; Municipal Service Center, Cotton Patch Room, 7969 San Paulo Dr.

District 8: Thursday, November 30; Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

District 1: Wednesday, December 6; Don Haskins Rec. Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

District 2: Thursday, December 7; Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

District 4: Tuesday, December 12; Sun Metro Northgate Transfer Center, 9348 Dyer St.

Districts 5 and 6: Wednesday, December 13; Marty Robbins Rec. Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

The meetings will also be available virtually by visiting https://tinyurl.com/all-abilities-play.