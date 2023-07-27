Memorial items left near the scene of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting. (KXAN Photo: Chelsea Moreno)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and community partners will host a series of remembrance ceremonies in memory of the 23 friends, neighbors and loved ones who died on August 3, 2019.

The Mayor, City Council, and the Consul General of Mexico in El Paso will host a special Bell Tolling Ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 3, at the Crime Victims Memorial Park, 610 San Paulo Drive.

The city has created a Virtual Memorial webpage to provide the community an opportunity to share their condolences, love, and support for the families of the victims.

The city will also host the following additional tributes in remembrance:

Unite With Light

July 29 – August 5

Various landmarks and buildings will be illuminated orange in remembrance of August 3rd:

Public Art Sculpture on I-10 and Airway

Public Art near the Abraham Chavez Theater

El Paso International Airport landscaping, walking path, and terminal

Blue Flame Building (the flame will pulse 23 times in memory of the victims)

One San Jacinto Plaza

Texas Department of Transportation bridge lights and arches on I-10

El Paso Heals

Live Active El Paso and the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center of United Way of El Paso County are hosting a series of yoga and sound bath sessions.

Saturday, July 29 at Memorial Park Reserve, 1701 N. Copia St. 7:30 a.m.: Yoga 7:30 p.m.: Sound Bath

Monday, July 31 at Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr. 7:30 p.m.: Sound Bath

Tuesday, August 1 at Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave. 7:30 p.m.: Yoga

Wednesday, August 2 at Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. 7:30 p.m.: Sound Bath



August 3rd Remembrance Community Blood Drive

Wednesday, August 2 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the El Paso City Hall, 300 N. Campbell.

Members of the community are encouraged to donate blood in honor of the victims. Hosted by Vitalant Blood Donation in partnership with the City of El Paso.

Remembering August 3rd

August 3 to August 31 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the El Paso Museum of History, Orientation Theater.

The Museum of History is hosting a video narration and compilation of the events that unfolded during the August 3 mass shooting. The remembrance includes a display of objects recovered from the original makeshift memorial site.

August 3rd Memorial Altar Co-Creation

From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the El Paso Museum of Art.

The El Paso Museum of Art invites the public to a moment of remembrance in honor of crime victims. Join the museum in the Patricia and Jonathan Rogers Grand Lobby to engage in the co-creation of a community altar.

Watercolor for Heartache

Thursday, August 3 at 11 a.m. at the Judge Marquez Library, 610 N. Yarbrough.

Join the library for a Watercolor for Heartache program to honor the darkness and pain in one another caused by the August 3rd event through watercolor painting. Visitors can use watercolors to paint designs that will be featured at the library through August.

Remembrance of August 3rd Art Display

Thursday, August 3 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Armijo Branch Library, 620 E. 7th Ave.

The library will pay tribute with works from local artists.

Unite With Light

Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to light porches or windows with orange lights starting at 8:30 p.m. in honor of the victims of the August 3rd mass shooting.

August 3rd Day of Resilience Ceremony – County of El Paso Healing Garden

Thursday, August 3 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta.

El Paso County and United Way of El Paso will host a Sound Bath, Yoga, and Meditation session at 6 p.m. and then a second meditation session and ProMusica Performance at 7 p.m.

All activities will take place in and around the Healing Garden starting at 8 p.m. El Paso County officials will honor the 23 victims of the August 3rd mass shooting with a name reading and light beam ceremony, as well as an announcement of the mural artist winners.