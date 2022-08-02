EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and other local organizations are putting together a series of events honoring the victims of the August 3, 2019, shooting.

The community is invited to come together and attend various tributes in memory of the lives lost.

Tuesday

City Hall Tolling of Bells

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2

City Hall, 300 N. Campbell, Main Conference Room, 2nd floor

Memorial Blood Drive at City Hall

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City Hall, 300 N. Campbell, Breezeway, 1st floor

The Vitalant blood bank will host a blood drive at City Hall.

San Jacinto Plaza – Healing Meditation

7 p.m. Tuesday, August 2

San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills Ave.

Live Active El Paso will host a free Sound Bath with Instruments of Healing session

Wednesday

Resilience: Remembering August 3

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 3

El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe

The Museum of History invites the public to view the exhibit Resilience: Remembering August 3

The exhibit features items left by community members at a makeshift memorial days after the mass shooting

Luminarias will be placed around the exhibit

Luminarias at Ponder Park

7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 3

Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

The public is invited to remember and grief at the temporary memorial site at Ponder Park

The El Paso Pro-Musica will pay tribute with music

Unite with Light: Star on the Mountain, Buildings, Public Art and Landmarks

Star on the Mountain

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3

El Paso Chamber will flash the star 23 times for each victim

Ascarate Park – United Way & County of El Paso

Public community Ceremony. Luminarias will also be lit. Memorial at 8 p.m.



Star on the Mountain Flashing – 23x in honor of all victims

8:30 p.m.

Various landmarks and buildings will be illuminated orange from August 1 to 5, in remembrance.

The community is encouraged to light their front yards, porches and windows with candles, twinkle lights, luminarias, or other lighting starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 3.

Memorial Lighting of public art and buildings: Public art sculpture on I-10 and Airway El Paso International Airport terminal and landscape of walking path Abraham Chavez Theatre (Art Sculptures) Blue Flame Building Sunflower Bank Building Texas Department of Texas of Transportation (TXDOT) Highway Lights (bridge lights and arches on I-10 west)



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store