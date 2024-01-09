EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced $15.4 million in state grants for infrastructure projects in military communities across the state on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The City of El Paso will be getting $4.5 million to be use for a booster station replacement project at McGregor Range, which is a long-standing training area for Fort Bliss.

The money is coming the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Adjustment Assistance Grant Program.

“The grant funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to support military installations in Texas and protect jobs in military communities that may be impacted in any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process,” according to the news release from the governor’s office.

“Texas has long been a home for military families and missions,” Abbott said in the news release. “The 15 major military installations in Texas, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“The men and women serving on these installations are integral members of their communities, and their missions are critical for national defense. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their ongoing service. Working together with our partners in the Texas Legislature, we will ensure these installations in Texas continue to offer unmatched military value,” Abbott said.

Here is a complete list of grant recipients for the program during Fiscal Year 2024-25.