EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day and will resume business on Tuesday, July 5.

The City Council Work Session will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, and the regular City Council meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.

City Council meetings are broadcast live on CITY-TV (Spectrum Ch. 1300, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, over-the-air Ch. 13.4), and live-streamed on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel. Residential trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday because trash is not collected on Mondays.

The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, June 20:

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

• Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations

• City COVID-19 Vaccination sites

• El Paso Zoo

• Immunization Clinics

• Municipal Court/Bond Offices

• Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

• One-Stop Shop

• Public Libraries

• Rawlings Dental Clinic

• Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

• WIC Offices

• Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson (Closed for repairs)



OPEN/SERVICE

• Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services): run on a Sunday/Holiday schedule

(For more information: www.sunmetro.net)

• El Paso Water Parks (For more information: www.epwaterparks.com)

• Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

o Chamizal Community Park, 2101 Cypress

o San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad, 114 W. Mills

o Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana

o Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree

o Pavo Real Spray Park, 9301 Alameda

o Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge

o Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol

o Braden Aboud Park, 4325 River Bend

o Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills

