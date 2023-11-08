EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is expanding the Disabled Veteran parking policy at the El Paso International Airport, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The expanding will include New Mexico license plates and specifying which lots are applicable.

The city says the policy changes were approved Tuesday, Nov. 7, by City Council and go into effect immediately. However, the airport is implementing a one-week enforcement grace period to inform motorists of the policy changes.

Under the revised policy:

Parking in the short-term lot will be limited to 5 days of complimentary parking. After this period, regular short-term parking fees will apply.

Complimentary parking in the long-term parking lot will be provided for the entire duration of your stay, up to 30 days.

Parking in the airport’s West Lot, Premium, and Park Air Express Lots will not be eligible for free parking.

New Mexico Disabled Veteran license plates will be eligible.

For more information, please visit FlyELP.com.