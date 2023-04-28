EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is asking the community to celebrate National Small Business Week by supporting small businesses in the area.

National Small Business Week will be happening on April 30 through May 6 and the city is encouraging local small business owners to attend several free events that are scheduled during that week.

“Small businesses are extraordinarily important to our local community because they not only

provide job opportunities with greater job satisfaction, but they also strengthen our local economy by directly supporting our families, friends and neighbors.” Economic Development Director Elizabeth Triggs

Here’s the list of free events for small businesses owners in the El Paso area:

Webinar: Attract and Retain Top Talent with Comprehensive Benefits The city will be hosting a “webinar in partnership with FinHabits to provide small business owners an informative session on retirement savings and health insurance,” according to the City of El Paso. Tuesday, May 2 at 12 p.m. (Spanish Session) Wednesday, May 3 at 12 p.m. (English Session) Webinar registration link: Small Business Owner’s Guide – Financial Decisions Info. Session Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Small Business Resources Panel Discussion The city has partnered with the El Paso Chamber of Commerce for the “panel discussion to help answer questions about business resources featuring representatives from the Small Business Development Center, Score El Paso, Project Vida, Lift Fund and the El Paso County,” according to the City of El Paso. Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. located on 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 610

Create the Roadmap for a Successful Business The city has partnered with a nonprofit financial platform to “close the racial wealth gap by investing in Texas entrepreneurs through capital, peer coaching and community,” according to the City of El Paso. Friday, May 5 at 10a.m. to noon located at Judge Marquez Public Library, 610 N. Yarbrough



Small businesses can also find additional resources at Local Business Resources – El Paso Business Strong (epbusinessstrong.org).