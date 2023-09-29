EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is cracking down on illegal breeders.

“In order to better the quality of life, not just the animals at the shelter but the animals that are running stray or indeed need that help,” said Field Operations Supervisor Alberto Ortiz. “The opportunity of an outlet and to receive medical care, the only way to take those animals in, is if there is space made in the shelter.”

He told KTSM it’s best to consider adopting dogs, instead of buying expensive purebreds, such as French bulldogs, Rottweilers, and doberman pinschers. However, golden retriever mixed with poodles has been on the rise in sells lately too.

“By purchasing a pet instead of adopting, you’re supporting the illegal practices of these ‘backyard breeders’ that are only looking to make a quick buck and taking a potential home away from a shelter or rescue pet,” said Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull.

People caught selling pets on the roadside, flea market, festivals, parking lot, or public right-of-way can be fined up to $2,000.

“If you want the best interest of the pet, don’t breed them. You got to attend to them, you got to love them. Cause a lot of times the hands that you sell them to – aren’t going to attend to them the way you do. As for the buyers out there, that’s a big responsibility. There’s more than enough pets at the shelter that require and in need and would fit perfectly at your home,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz says despite the illegal breeding and selling, EPAS started a new program to encourage the community to adopt. The program provides free microchips and low cost spaying or neutering for all pets to help increase adoptions.

“I believe the city pushed out a program that is set $50, no matter the size of the animal. Like I said, the spots get filled up really quick for the month of September,” Ortiz said.

If you’re interested in adopting a furry friend with El Paso Animal Services, click here. Ortiz also adds, if you see any animal neglect or abuse in your area, call 311.