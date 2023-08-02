National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health confirmed its second case of the Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) disease on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The city says a man in his 30s is confirmed to have contracted the West Nile Virus, developed neuroinvasive disease and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Symptoms of the West Nile Virus include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands, according to the city.

Eight out of 10 people infected with the virus will not develop symptoms. However, one in five people who are infected may develop West Nile fever which is an illness that includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash, according to the city.

About one out of 150 infected people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system aka neuroinvasive disease.

About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal, according to the city.

The city has provided four easy prevention steps for the virus.

DEET: Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

DRESS: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

DUSK & DAWN: Although mosquitoes associated with WNV can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN: Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths. After rains or lawn watering, residents should “tip and toss” any standing water they find outside.

Photo courtesy of the City of El Paso.

Residents can report standing water and mosquito breeding by calling (915)-212-6000.

For more information and tips, click here: Be Climate Ready (elpasotexas.gov).