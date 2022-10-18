EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health is reporting a fourth monkeypox case and is announcing the expansion of its monkeypox vaccine program to high-risk individuals 18 and older.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the city will be administering the monkeypox vaccine at the City’s Community Clinic, at 9341 Alameda. Vaccines are by appointment only.

The vaccine is also approved for children and adolescents less than 18 years old with a known exposure to or concern of monkeypox infection.

The vaccine is administered as two doses, 28 days apart.

Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Residents can call the appointment line at (915) 212-6843.

The fourth case of monkeypox in the city is a man in his 30s and he is currently recovering from home. The City’s epidemiology team has begun an investigation and is contact tracing.

Symptoms are similar to those of smallpox but milder and monkeypox is rarely fatal. The hallmark sign of monkeypox is a rash. Other signs and symptoms usually start within three weeks of being exposed and people may experience flu-like symptoms and then they usually develop a rash one to four days later. The rash can look like pimples or blisters that can be very painful and can appear anywhere on the body.

