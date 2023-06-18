EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary by hosting various events throughout the community.

“As we commemorate the 150th anniversary of El Paso, we celebrate the wonderful community we have built that embodies resilience, diversity and unity,” said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. “As mayor, I am honored to lead this extraordinary City and continue to build a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

For the anniversary celebration, the City has created a unique anniversary campaign that incorporates the 150 years that El Paso has been a municipality.

Additionally, the city has created a website to mark the anniversary www.elpasotexas.gov/150.

The website includes a brief timeline of the city’s history, a collection of videos, love notes to El Paso and information about various anniversary events.

To recognize the 150th anniversary, the City Parks and Recreation Department, along with various city departments are hosting a “Music at the Park: Celebrating El Paso 150” series every other Friday at different parks beginning June 23 through September.

The music events, which are all free, will include live bands and performances, interactive activities, vendors, informational booths, giveaways and food trucks.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Friday at the following dates and locations: