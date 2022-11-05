EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking voters to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The bonds appear as three separate questions on the ballot and you can vote yes or no on them individually.

Under the proposed bond, $246.48 million will go for street improvements, including new sidewalks, streetscapes, traffic control and planning.

Another $20.8 million will go for parks and recreation facilities and $5.2 million will be earmarked for renewable energy and efficiency projects.

The city of El Paso isn’t the only governmental entity asking the voters to approve a bond issue.

Canutillo ISD bond

After seeing voters reject a multi-million dollar bond issue a year ago, Canutillo Independent School District is going back to the same voters and asking them to approve $264 million in bonds.

The project list includes: $14 million for safety and security upgrades at every school and facility in the district; the reconstruction of Canutillo Middle School and taking on major maintenance projects at existing elementary schools; the relocation of Alderete Middle School to the 7911 zip code; adding a classroom wing at Reyes Elementary School; a classroom wing addition at Canutillo High School that would go toward boosting fine arts, career, technical education and athletics; and $25 million for new construction at the Northwest Early College High School.

In addition, the bond also includes a proposition, that if approved, would provide $8.4 million to cover the purchase of computers and other technology that the district made during the Covid-19 pandemic for students to take home electronic devices to be used for remote learning.

San Elizario ISD bond

The San Elizario Independent School District is asking its voters to approve $24.5 million in bonds.

