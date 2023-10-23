EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Capital Improvement Department will begin reconstruction this week of a segment of Campbell Street in Downtown El Paso.

The city says the $2.29 million dollar street reconstruction project will help enhance its comprehensive regional transportation system by repaving and installing parkway improvements along Campbell Street from Sixth Avenue to Loop 375.

Signage marking the detours and lane closures will be in place throughout the duration of the project, the city said in a press release on Monday, Oct. 23.

“Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during their daily commutes in order to avoid traffic congestion due to construction activities. The detours and project schedule are subject to change due to unforeseen conditions or events,” the city said.

The project will also include the installation of new traffic signals, roadway striping and signage. As part of the project, new ADA compliant sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveways will also be installed, as well as a new storm sewer system to help alleviate and prevent flooding, according to the city.

“The project will also enhance the visual image of the neighborhood with new parkway improvements, including the installation of street lighting, landscaping, and the installation of a new irrigation system,” the city said.