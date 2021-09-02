City of El Paso awarded catastrophic preparedness grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) received a 2021 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program (RCPGP) award worth $888,105 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

$12 million in competitive grants were awarded by FEMA to 15 local governments located with one of 100 most populous Metropolitan Statistical Areas, per the Census Bureau’s 2019 Population Estimates.



The grant will provide funding for the development and delivery of projects that address community lifelines, which are critical to managing catastrophic incidents.

“As we have seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and previous crises, El Paso is committed to developing solutions that will support and benefit our region during, after, and before a catastrophic incident,” said Mario D’Agostino, Managing Director and Fire Chief. “These funds will be used to develop planning, coordination and preparedness efforts impacting the health and wellness of our region.”



Applicants who received the award, like El Paso, are encouraged to develop projects that build a continuous cycle of planning, organizing, training, and exercising with regional partners across the whole community to improve their collective readiness posture.

This is the second RCPGP award OEM has received since 2019.



