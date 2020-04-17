City of El Paso authorizes temporary shelter for homeless amid COVID-19

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso authorized the use of two facilities to function as temporary shelters to assist the homeless population while complying with the social distancing guidelines amid COVID-19.

The two facilities are located at:

  • Delta Welcome Center at the Hilos De Plata Senior Center
    • 4451 Delta Dr., El Paso, TX 79905
  • Delta Haven at the Chalio Acosta Sports Center
    • 4321 Delta Dr., El Paso, TX 79905

The two centers will be under the direction of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless with support from the City of El Paso, the Office of Emergency Management, and numerous non-profit and private sector partners, a release said.

“As we continue tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in our region, we are taking actions to provide assistance to our most vulnerable community members in need,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez, the City and County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We are taking all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of our residents and help flatten the curve.”

According to a release, the Delta Haven is currently accommodating approximately 80 people.

The Delta Haven facility was activated Friday, and will serve as the primary intake facility for all homeless individuals during this crisis.

Residents are reminded that the Stay Home, Work Safe Order is in effect until further notice, a release said.

For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17"

Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic"

Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says"

Las Palmas/Del Sol Medical Centers set up mini-grocery for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Palmas/Del Sol Medical Centers set up mini-grocery for workers"

El Paso factory changes production to make 15,000 face masks a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso factory changes production to make 15,000 face masks a week"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz