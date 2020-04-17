City of El Paso authorizes temporary shelter for homeless amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso authorized the use of two facilities to function as temporary shelters to assist the homeless population while complying with the social distancing guidelines amid COVID-19.

The two facilities are located at:

Delta Welcome Center at the Hilos De Plata Senior Center 4451 Delta Dr., El Paso, TX 79905

Delta Haven at the Chalio Acosta Sports Center 4321 Delta Dr., El Paso, TX 79905



The two centers will be under the direction of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless with support from the City of El Paso, the Office of Emergency Management, and numerous non-profit and private sector partners, a release said.

“As we continue tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in our region, we are taking actions to provide assistance to our most vulnerable community members in need,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez, the City and County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We are taking all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of our residents and help flatten the curve.”

According to a release, the Delta Haven is currently accommodating approximately 80 people.

The Delta Haven facility was activated Friday, and will serve as the primary intake facility for all homeless individuals during this crisis.

Residents are reminded that the Stay Home, Work Safe Order is in effect until further notice, a release said.

For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.