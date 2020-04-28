City of El Paso asks residents to wear masks in public, even if fines can’t be imposed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials still want you to wear a mask while in public, even though it can’t force you to due to governor’s orders.

An executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prevents any jurisdiction from imposing any civil or criminal penalties for not wearing a mask.

However, City officials still recommend wearing face coverings even if there are no penalties, according to a statement from the City.

Last week, it was a mandate to wear a mask in El Paso, but the governor’s recent action has undone that.

