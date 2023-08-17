EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has announced the appointment of El Pasoan Rebecca Munoz as the new Director for the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC) as they prepare to open the new center.

The new center, which is a part of the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD), is expected to open in early 2024.

Munoz, a visual artist and cultural producer, has more than 20 years of experience in development, fundraising, and arts and cultural event coordination in the grassroots, nonprofit and public sector. Most recently, she served as the MCAD’s Cultural Program Manager overseeing signature events and grant-making programs.

Munoz holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree with a concentration in Painting from New Mexico State University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a concentration in Philosophy from UTEP. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Writing Studies with a focus on Visual Rhetoric from UTEP.

Munoz begins her new role as the Director of the Mexican American Cultural Center effective immediately. The MACC is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of El Paso’s unique Mexican American culture and history.