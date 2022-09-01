EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso.

Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. Mitsu is leading a team of local professional artists and emerging artists that will work on the mural starting September 6. According to the city, the mural should be finished sometime this fall.

The mural is located between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue near the the Valley View Heights neighborhood. The process of removing the existing mural has already started. During the next few weeks, drivers are asked to prioritize personal safety by following the regular flow of traffic near the mural. The city is also asking El Paso residents to be mindful of other drivers and pedestrians throughout the area. In addition, drivers can expect partial lane closures and traffic delays during the installation process which includes the painting of the mural.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.