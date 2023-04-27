EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Animal Services will be opening its third satellite adoption center, the Tails at the Times Adoption Center, Monday, May 1, at 501 E. Mills in downtown El Paso.

The opening of the new satellite location is due to construction projects at the main El Paso Animal Services Center and the need to relocate shelter animals during the project. The new center will also provide the community with a new location to meet and adopt shelter pets.

The main location is still over capacity and while the two additional centers are helping ease some housing space, space is limited in every center. The department is asking for the community’s help to reduce the number of pets in the shelter by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating or reclaiming any lost pets that end up in the shelter.

In addition, El Paso Animal Services will be hosting “Empty the shelter” event in honor of the grand opening of the new satellite staring Monday, May 1 through Monday, May 15 at all adoption centers.

The event will feature fee-waived adoptions sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia, including the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and City license.

Pets are available for adoption at four locations, including:

El Paso Animal Services Center (Dogs, Cats, Others)– 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Valley Adoption Center (Dogs Only) – 9068 Socorro Rd.

Open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tails at the Times Adoption Center (Dogs Only) – 501 E. Mills

Open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cats at the Zoo (Cats Only) – 4001 E. Paisano

Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on programs and services offered by El Paso Animal Services, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.