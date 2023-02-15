EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso released a statement via Twitter after a shooting took place at Cielo Vista Mall Wednesday, leaving one person dead and at least two injured.
Police have confirmed one person is in custody and a suspect is still at large. The City of El Paso has confirmed three people are injured and one person is dead.
The City of El Paso has also activated a Family Reception Center at the main gym at Burges High School for people to reconnect with family members who were at Cielo Vista Mall before the shooting took place.
The El Paso Office of Emergency Management are asking for the public to refrain bringing donations to Cielo Vista Mall or Burges High School due to the area experiencing high traffic.