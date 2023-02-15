EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso released a statement via Twitter after a shooting took place at Cielo Vista Mall Wednesday, leaving one person dead and at least two injured.

Police have confirmed one person is in custody and a suspect is still at large. The City of El Paso has confirmed three people are injured and one person is dead.

Incident Update at Cielo Vista Mall: @EPPOLICE four people were shot (1 person is dead, 3 injured). One person is in custody. Law enforcement is clearing the mall, this will take time. The scene is secured at this time. It is too early to speculate the motive for this shooting. — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) February 16, 2023

The City of El Paso has also activated a Family Reception Center at the main gym at Burges High School for people to reconnect with family members who were at Cielo Vista Mall before the shooting took place.

The @ElPasoOEM has activated a Family Reception Center at Burges High School's main gym located at 7800 Edgemere. The public is asked to report to Burges if they wish to connect with a family member. Please do not go to Cielo Vista Mall. — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) February 16, 2023

The El Paso Office of Emergency Management are asking for the public to refrain bringing donations to Cielo Vista Mall or Burges High School due to the area experiencing high traffic.