EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated an emergency operations center following the disaster declaration issued by Mayor Oscar Leeser on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Office of Emergency Management will “take command of leading activity conducted by all stakeholders including the city, county and support agencies, and begin implementing emergency management plans to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the migrants and the community,” according to a news release issued by the city.

“It is imperative that our community work collaboratively to address this federal migrant crisis. We must implement an aggressive but humane response to ensure we are taking care of everyone in our community as well as those passing through our community,” said Deputy City Manager for Public Safety Mario D’Agostino.

In support of the OEM, the City of El Paso has identified “several mass shelter” facilities that will support between 1,000 to 2,000 beds throughout the community to augment the work of the local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The locations — once stood up — will not be shared publicly at this time for the safety and security of the staff and migrants, according to the city’s news release. OEM will coordinate media tours at a later date and time.

With support from U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and Texas state Sen. Cesar Blanco, city, county, state and federal officials met with representatives from the American Red Cross over the weekend to discuss support services and logistics.

In addition to the American Red Cross support, the City and OEM are working to identify additional support to provide essential services such as food, bathrooms, showers, toiletries, security, and transportation.

The City and OEM continue “sending roving teams to the various areas where migrants are congregating to provide transportation services and/or temporary shelter,” according to the news release.

The city has initiated the use of two hotels to use as emergency shelter hotels to ensure individuals and families are able to get off the streets and out of the cold weather.

Additionally, city and OEM staff are providing personnel support at three local shelters.

The City of El Paso International Airport — which has an overnight capacity for less than 200 people — is providing overnight shelter to an average of 400 to 600 ticketed passengers who are scheduled to fly out of El Paso within a 12-hour period.

For more information about the City of El Paso’s response to the humanitarian crisis including the City’s Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Migrant-Crisis.