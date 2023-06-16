The City of El Paso has activated cooling centers starting Saturday, June 17. City officials also say you can visit libraries to cool off.

EL PASO, TEXAS — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) are activating the community’s cooling centers beginning Saturday, June 17.

The cooling centers provide an indoor, air conditioned, environment for residents to visit and

cool down throughout the day and are a collaboration between the El Paso Office of Emergency

Management, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation, Public Libraries and the Extreme

Weather Task Force, according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso Friday night.



The following free cooling centers are available Sunday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

• Galatzan Recreation Center (650 Wallenberg)

• Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol)

• Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda)

• Nations Tobin Sports Center (4435 Maxwell)

• Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

Community members can also cool off at any of the City of El Paso’s public libraries, which are

open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.



Residents who require after-hours/overnight assistance can dial 311 to receive information about the city’s shelter network partners.

For more information about heat safety, click here.