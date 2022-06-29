EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council has released the performance evaluations for both City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Karla Nieman.

City officials share that, every June, the City Council evaluates the performance of each employee’s respective employment agreement. This year both Gonzalez’s and Nieman’s evaluations are said to exceed the standards for the evaluation year of June 2021 to June 2022.

The Council’s final comments for the City Manager stated Mr. Gonzalez, “continues to meet and exceed expectations on all three categories: Citywide Goals, Core Values, and Leadership Assessment. He has strengthened the City’s leadership team and is committed to their professional development.”

Nieman filed testimony on behalf of the city, asserting that El Paso-based customers were effectively subsidizing costs due to gas utilities in other parts of Texas, which were more severely impacted by Winter Storm Uri.

The legal settlement resulted in El Pasoans only having to pay a third of the original proposal, resulting in $196 million dollars in savings.

The Council stated that Ms. Nieman, “has effectively ensured that the City’s interests in utility matters and other significant litigation were well represented and positive outcomes were achieved for the benefit of the citizens of El Paso.”

Both Gonzalez’s and Nieman’s employment agreements require that their evaluation process be handled in closed session. They also require to be considered confidential to the maximum and full extent permitted by law.

The complete evaluations are subject to release pursuant to the Texas Public Information Act. For efficiency purposes, the City has posted the two evaluations on the City’s Public Information Center’s Proactive website, list here.

