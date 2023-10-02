EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Public Libraries encourage everyone to participate in Banned Books Week, October 1-7, by exploring banned and challenged books at branch libraries.

Banned Books Week “serves as a reminder of the crucial importance of unfettered access to information and literature,” according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso.

“In these challenging times, it is imperative that individuals exercise freedom to read and to openly access information. These habits allow individuals to form informed opinions, engage in critical thinking, and participate actively in society,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “When books are banned or restricted, it limits our ability to explore different viewpoints, stifles creativity, and hampers progress. The act of banning books not only diminishes our cultural richness but also infringes upon our fundamental right to explore the vast world of human thought and expression.”

The El Paso Public Libraries urges everyone to support Banned Books Week by practicing the following:

Visiting the library or bookstore to explore banned and challenged books

Participating in discussions and events focused on the importance of intellectual freedom

Encouraging schools and libraries to embrace diverse perspectives in their collections

Advocating for policies that protect the freedom to read in your community.

For more information on banned books, as well as services and programs available at the El Paso Public Libraries, visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org.