EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the public to a ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of Fire Station 19, at 2405 McRae, on Oct. 31, at 12:30 p.m.

The renovated firehouse now features modern amenities to accommodate firefighters and apparatus for a fast deployment of services to this area of East El Paso. The 6,418-square-foot renovation and enhancement project includes a new:

Gym

Bunker and locker rooms

Kitchen

Sleeping quarters

Restrooms

Roof and flooring

Expanded staff parking

Facility backup generator

Plumbing and HVAC systems

“We are thankful for the community support with the bond that provided the resources to renovate our facilities,” said Fire Chief Jonathan Killings. “The renovations and improvements will allow the Fire Department to continue providing exceptional service and keep El Paso safe.”

This project, valued at approximately $2.8 million, was funded by the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond, and is part of the City of El Paso’s commitment to maintaining its standing as one of the nation’s safest cities, strengthening community involvement in resident safety, taking proactive approaches to prevent fire/medical incidents, lowering regional risk, and improving public safety operational efficiencies.

WHO: City of El Paso

WHAT: Grand Re-Opening Ceremony for Fire Station No. 19

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023

WHERE: Fire Station No. 19, 2405 McRae