EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Community and Human Development Department is hosting the 18th annual Neighborhood Summit, “Celebrating 20 Years of Community Impact” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr.

This one-day event will include speakers, exhibitors, El Paso Neighborhood Coalition elections, lunch, entertainment, community workshops, and a celebration to recognize the City’s 150th Sesquicentennial Anniversary and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first City-registered neighborhood associations, according to a City-issued news release.

The event aims to commemorate the 20 years of community impact and reinforce the community’s commitment to neighborhood resilience in El Paso, according to the City.

The keynote speaker will be Georgina Hernandez, senior vice president/chief operations officer for the United Way of El Paso County.

Other speakers will be: Nicole Ferrini, climate and sustainability officer for the City of El Paso; Cary Westin, interim city manager; Dionne Mack, deputy city manager; Fabiola Campos-Lopez, chair of the El Paso Neighborhood Coalition.

The summit provides an “opportunity to bring together community leaders and volunteers, city officials and nonprofits focused on helping citizens gain knowledge on methods of how to engage and improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods,” according to the news release.

For more information, call the City of El Paso Neighborhood Services at (915) 212-1680, email neighborhoodservices@elpasotexas.gov or visit elpasotexas.gov under the Community and Human Development section.