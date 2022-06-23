EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is holding a public meeting Thursday evening at the Center for Center Engagement in Downtown El Paso to discuss the feasibility study for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC).

As KTSM previously reported, in April of this year, El Paso City Council members voted 5-2 to approve the feasibility study for the long-delayed MPC, also known as the Downtown Arena Project.

Council voted 5 to 2 to hire Gensler and Associates to conduct the feasibility study for the MPC, first approved by voters ten years ago, as the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

According to city officials, the $798,611 professional services agreement awarded to Gensler will explore:

Financial models that include estimates of capital and operating costs

Public-private opportunities

Preservation of historic buildings and the historic character of the neighborhood

Recommendations on how to safeguard dilapidated buildings, and options for funding sources that align with the Temporary Restraining Order

During the meeting, the city will present the public with findings and give the public an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.

The proposed site for the arena, the Duranguito neighborhood, has been fenced off to the public since 2017 and lawsuits have stalled the project.

“We’re trying to trek a path forward to give the community the project that was voted on but also making sure we are keeping up with current market trends and the sentiment of the community and making sure they have a voice as one of the data points,” Daniela Quesada, the Chief Architect with the City of El Paso’s Capital Improvement Department said.

The meeting begins at 5:30 at the Center for Center Engagement in Downtown El Paso.

This story will be updated.

