City Hall and administrative offices 2019 holiday schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In observance of the December holiday season, the city has released the following operational schedule changes to allow city employees time to celebrate the holidays.
- City Hall and all administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
City Hall and all administrative offices will reopen and resume regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Closed Dec. 25:
- No garbage/recycling collection (Trash for Christmas Day to be collection to be picked up on Saturday, December 28)
- Citizen Collection Station
- Municipal Court
- Public libraries
- El Paso Zoo
- Animal Services Shelter
- Public Health Facilities
- El Paso Museums (Archaeology, Art, History)
Closed Jan. 1:
- No garbage/recycling collection (Trash for Christmas Day to be collection to be picked up on Saturday, January 4)
- Citizen Collection Station
- Municipal Court
- Public libraries
- El Paso Zoo
- Animal Services Shelter
- Public Health Facilities
- El Paso Museums (Archaeology, Art, History)
- Sun Metro bus and streetcar will run on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. For more information visit http://www.sunmetro.net/ or call 915.212.3333.
- City recreation centers, museums, and libraries open regular hours from Thursday, Dec. 26, to Monday, Dec. 30.
- The consolidated Tax Office will be open Thursday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.