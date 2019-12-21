City Hall and administrative offices 2019 holiday schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In observance of the December holiday season, the city has released the following operational schedule changes to allow city employees time to celebrate the holidays.

City Hall and all administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

City Hall and all administrative offices will reopen and resume regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Closed Dec. 25:

No garbage/recycling collection (Trash for Christmas Day to be collection to be picked up on Saturday, December 28)

Citizen Collection Station

Municipal Court

Public libraries

El Paso Zoo

Animal Services Shelter

Public Health Facilities

El Paso Museums (Archaeology, Art, History)

Closed Jan. 1:

No garbage/recycling collection (Trash for Christmas Day to be collection to be picked up on Saturday, January 4)

Citizen Collection Station

Municipal Court

Public libraries

El Paso Zoo

Animal Services Shelter

Public Health Facilities

El Paso Museums (Archaeology, Art, History)