EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — L&F Distributors and the City of El Paso announced the expansion and construction of a new distribution and vehicle maintenance facility in El Paso, according to an announcement by the City.

The City Council approved a $1.3 million incentive agreement on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that will help support L&F Distributors’ $31 million expansion project, according to the City.

The family-owned company plans to construct a new 225,000 beverage distribution warehouse, administrative offices, and a vehicle maintenance facility. As part of the performance-based agreement, the company will also retain nearly 200 jobs and create an additional 30 jobs, the City said in its announcement.

“This partnership underscores El Paso and L&F Distributors shared goal of progress, development, and improving the lives of our fellow citizens,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said in the news release. “I am grateful to L&F Distributors for choosing to invest and expand in El Paso. And I’m also excited to support their remarkable journey of a small, family-run business that is now a major employer supporting more than 1,200 jobs companywide.”

Started in 1978, L&F Distributors owns eight distribution warehouses, serving 35 counties across Texas and Southern New Mexico and continues to be a multi-generation family-owned business.

The new 19-plus-acre construction will be located off Burgundy Drive near the intersection of I-10 and Loop 375 and is anticipated to be completed by the summer of 2025.

“This exciting announcement reaffirms that El Paso growing economy attracts successful companies to invest in our community creating new jobs and opportunities,” said interim City Manager Cary Westin. “We are excited to see L&F Distributors grow and strengthen our community’s industry as well as flourish as a business.”