EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is encouraging the community to help others this holiday season by providing a gift to someone in need as part of its ‘Giving Tree Program’.

The city has provided a list of those who will benefit from gifts this year. Those are the following:

Bienvivir All-Inclusive Senior Health

CASA of El Paso-Court Appointed Special Advocate

Center Against Sexual and Family Violence

City of El Paso Department of Public Health

Department of Family and Protective Services

Department of State Health Services- Children with Special Health Care Needs

El Paso Animal Services

Opportunity Center-Magoffin Veterans Emergency Shelter

Opportunity Center-Magoffin SRO

Opportunity Center-Veterans Rapid Rehousing

Opportunity Center-Veterans Transitional Living Center

YMCA Armed Services

Ysleta Senior Housing

YWCA Transitional Living Center

“For many, these gifts will be the only present they receive, and will truly bring joy during a lonely time in the recipient’s life,” the city said.

To choose a gift to purchase for someone less fortunate this holiday season, visit the ‘Gift Giving Tree’ online by clicking here: 2023 Gift Giving Tree – Things To Get Me.

Tags or descriptions on the ‘Gift Giving Tree’ represent a gift for a child, senior or veteran.

All gifts should be wrapped and dropped off before the deadline, which is Friday, Dec. 8.

All gifts can be dropped off on the following locations:

Fire Station #3; 721 Rio Grande

Fire Station #16; 2828 Hercules

Fire Station #22; 6500 N. Mesa

Fire Station #29; 11977 Pellicano

City Hall; 300 N. Campbell (first floor near security counter)

City 3; 801 Texas (first floor, next to security desk)

The City of El Paso’s Department of Community and Human Development’s Foster Grandparent Program (FGP) and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) says they have hosted the ‘Gift Giving Tree’ for over 30 years with the help of city employees and community members.

For more information on the ‘Gift Giving Tree’ program, click here: Annual Gift Giving Tree (elpasotexas.gov).