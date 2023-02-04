El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.

Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability,” according to a news release announcing her appointment.

Alderete-Ferrini joined the City of El Paso in 2014 as the City’s chief resilience officer and in 2017 she was appointed director of Community and Human Development.

“During her 8 years of service, Nicole has led her team with skill and compassion to provide solutions to some of our community’s biggest challenges,” said Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack. “She has been instrumental in addressing homelessness and tackled various challenges throughout her time with the City.”

Alderete-Ferrini has a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a bachelor’s degree in interior design, both from Texas Tech University.